Brazen AF! Multiple Shoplifters Hit San Francisco Neiman Marcus and Flee in Broad Daylight (Watch)

Police in San Francisco are looking for multiple shoplifters after they were caught in a viral video fleeing a Neiman Marcus store with “several tens of thousands of dollars” worth of stolen items and escaping in getaway cars.

At around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the crew of thieves bolted out of the department store’s Union Square location.

Police spokesman Michael Andraychak said: “During the incident the suspects damaged glass cases and other store property. … Our investigation involves analyzing videos and speaking with witnesses which include store employees and customers.”

“The safety and welfare of our associates and customers is our top priority and we’re relieved to report that no one was harmed in the incident,” read a statement from Neiman Marcus. We’re cooperating with the San Francisco Police Department in their investigation.”

Police departments from San Francisco and Palo Alto have teamed up for the investigation to determine if the thefts that took place on Tuesday have any connection to a string of other thefts in the Bay Area. In Palo Alto alone, over $100,000 in handbags have been stolen from another Neiman Marcus location as well as a Louis Vuitton store in nearly identical incidents, according to NBC Bay Area.

So far, no arrests have been made.