Why ‘Black Widow’s’ O-T Fagbenle Almost Turned Down the Marvel Role | Watch

*Disney’s highly anticipated “Black Widow” hits theaters and Disney+ on July 9. The film stars Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow.

In addition, audiences will get a deeper look into the character who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010s “Iron Man 2.”

The film’s timeline is after 2016s “Captain America: Civil War” and 2018s “Avengers: Infinity War.” Natasha is on the run after helping Captain America escape and turning her back on Tony Stark.

With nowhere left to go, Natasha returns to her birth country with the help of her friend “Mason” (O.T. Fagbenle)

EUR’s Jill Munroe spoke with Fagbenle about joining the MCU.

For Fagbenle, his experience was almost anxiety-inducing. A previously committed project – one he had a heavy creative hand in – nearly made him have to miss out on the opportunity.

“To be honest, I was overwhelmed with excitement! The challenging thing for me was that I was going to do my writing, directing, and acting debut on this TV show called ‘Max’ – which is on Hulu at the moment; go check it out. – And the times clashed. So, it looked as if I was going to have to give up one of them. Either my baby that I had been working on for the past two years or I would have to give up a Marvel movie. Of course, no one is giving up a Marvel movie. Luckily, we made the schedules work so I could do both. But that was a scary moment when I first found out.”

“Black Widow,” available starting July 9, was written by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. Johansson also serves as producer. The film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

For more details follow #BlackWidow or go to marvel.com.