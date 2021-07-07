Stephen Dorff Slams ‘Garbage’ ‘Black Widow’: ‘I’m Embarrassed for Scarlett Johansson’

*Stephen Dorff, who appeared in Marvel’s Blade, slammed the upcoming “Black Widow” movie starring Scarlett Johansson, saying he’s embarrassed for the actress.

“I still hunt out the good shit because I don’t want to be in Black Widow,” Dorff said in a new interview with The Independent. “It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett [Johansson]! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next [Stanley] Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

The “True Detective” actor went on to blast this year’s Oscars.

READ MORE: What Scarlett Johansson (‘Black Widow’) Told Her Co-Star About Samuel L . Jackson | Watch

“This year’s Oscars were the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen,” he shared. “My business is becoming a big game show. You have actors that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. You have filmmakers that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. We’re all in these little boxes on these streamers. TV, film – it’s all one big clusterfuck of content now.”

Disney‘s highly anticipated “Black Widow” hits theaters and Disney+ on July 9. The film stars Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. In addition, audiences will get a deeper look into the character who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010s “Iron Man 2.”

The film’s timeline is after 2016s “Captain America: Civil War” and 2018s “Avengers: Infinity War.” Natasha is on the run after helping Captain America escape and turning her back on Tony Stark.

Meanwhile, MCU fans were quick to clap back at Dorff’s comments about ScarJo, check out some of the reactions below.

Stephen Dorff: I’m embarrassed for Scarlett Johansson for being in Black Widow. *googles Stephen Dorff acting credits* Me: pic.twitter.com/G8KizydNUd — teatime75 (@teatime75) July 5, 2021

Stephen Dorff : “I don’t want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage, like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for them, for Scarlett! I don’t want to be in those movies. I’ll find the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.” Also Stephen Dorff : pic.twitter.com/B1w3bUKi0C — family (@formermerc) July 5, 2021

Stephen Dorff says something ignorant about Marvel movies, Black Widow, and Scarlett Johansson All of us: pic.twitter.com/HHceapGtW0 — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) July 5, 2021

ScarJo hearing what Stephen Dorff has to say about her: pic.twitter.com/k5w8fNKCXZ — Cassius, Local ©️lown (@CassiusKent_) July 5, 2021

Two-time Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson hearing whoever the fuck Stephen Dorff is feels sorry for her career pic.twitter.com/rvvVLVf6hh — BORK WIDOW ❤️‍🔥 (@PaddysPub21) July 5, 2021