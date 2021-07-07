Sharon Stone, 63, Spotted on Dates with 25-year-old Rapper RMR

*Actress Sharon Stone is said to be boo’d up with a rapper half her age.

According to Page Six, the “Basic Instinct” star, 63, and RMR, 25, have been spotted on dates together all over LA.

“She’s definitely having a hot girl summer,” a source told Page Six. “They were together hanging out with Drake’s [artist] PND, and they were canoodling and popping bottles.

“They were dancing to hip-hop. Chris Brown was also there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RMR (@whatrmr)

RMR “respects her and thinks she’s cool as f–k,” according to an insider. The rapper, known for wearing a ski mask and gold grills on his teeth, has been spending the last few months with the Hollywood veteran, per the report.

“They’re enjoying each other’s company right now and hanging out. They’re having a great time together,” the insider added.

“They’re on the same frequency and it’s a very unique friendship,” the source said.

When Page Six reached out to Stone for a reaction to the tea spilled by the insider, she reportedly told the outlet “No comment.”