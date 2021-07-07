Kiely Williams Confirms KFC Chicken Fight with Naturi Naughton [VIDEO]

*Naturi Naughton and Kiely Williams’ chicken fight story has resurfaced.

Naughton called out her former 3LW bandmate on July 6, after Williams seemingly confirmed that their infamous KFC altercation back in the day did indeed occur. Williams said wanted to throw a “two piece” at Naughton after she defended Phylicia Rashad’s support of Bill Cosby.

The KFC fight allegedly occurred in the early 2000s when Williams and fellow 3LW member Adrienne Bailon wanted to boot Naturi from the group. The tension led to Williams throwing a KFC two-piece meal in Naughton’s face. Williams later denied this despite Naughton’s claims over the years that the incident happened.

Recently, Naughton took to social media to stand by Rashad after the former “Cosby Show” star celebrated Bill Cosby’s release from a Philadelphia prison last week. Rashad caught major heat for sticking up for her longtime friend, with many calling for her to lose her job at Howard University.

“Why are Black People so quick to #Cancel each other!” Naturi stated. We are ALLOWED to have different opinions and it doesn’t make you ANTI-anything! @phyliciarashad I stand with you! #TheCosbyShowChangedLives,” Naughton penned.

Social media users were quick to slam the actress, with one user tagging Kiely Williams and saying “come look at this.”

“Omfg. Somebody bring me a two piece. She talking crazy again,” said an account that appears to belong to Williams.

“Finally! She tells the TRUTH! Haha… worrying about me, you done told on yourself! #Grabmeabiscuit while ur at it boo! #Lying4years,” Naturi responded.

Naturi is sticking to her story, as she previously detailed the KFC chicken fight in an interview.