Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Kiely Williams Confirms KFC Chicken Fight with Naturi Naughton [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Kiely Williams and Naturi Naughton / Twitter

*Naturi Naughton and Kiely Williams’ chicken fight story has resurfaced. 

Naughton called out her former 3LW bandmate on July 6, after Williams seemingly confirmed that their infamous KFC altercation back in the day did indeed occur. Williams said wanted to throw a “two piece” at Naughton after she defended Phylicia Rashad’s support of Bill Cosby.

The KFC fight allegedly occurred in the early 2000s when Williams and fellow 3LW member Adrienne Bailon wanted to boot Naturi from the group. The tension led to Williams throwing a KFC two-piece meal in Naughton’s face. Williams later denied this despite Naughton’s claims over the years that the incident happened. 

READ MORE: Naturi Naughton to Star Opposite Eve in ABC’s Hip-Hop Drama Pilot ‘Queens’

 

Recently, Naughton took to social media to stand by Rashad after the former “Cosby Show” star celebrated Bill Cosby’s release from a Philadelphia prison last week. Rashad caught major heat for sticking up for her longtime friend, with many calling for her to lose her job at Howard University. 

“Why are Black People so quick to #Cancel each other!” Naturi stated. We are ALLOWED to have different opinions and it doesn’t make you ANTI-anything! @phyliciarashad I stand with you! #TheCosbyShowChangedLives,” Naughton penned.

Social media users were quick to slam the actress, with one user tagging Kiely Williams and saying “come look at this.”

“Omfg. Somebody bring me a two piece. She talking crazy again,” said an account that appears to belong to Williams.

“Finally! She tells the TRUTH! Haha… worrying about me, you done told on yourself! #Grabmeabiscuit while ur at it boo! #Lying4years,” Naturi responded.

Naturi is sticking to her story, as she previously detailed the KFC chicken fight in an interview. Check out the clip here, or see the IG embed above and SWIPE through photos to get to the video.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

