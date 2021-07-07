Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Karrueche Tran Reacts to Chris Brown Dating Rumors

By Ny MaGee
*Karrueche Tran has shut down rumors that she and Chris Brown have rekindled the romance. 

The singer and the model-turned-actress were recently spotted leaving a Space Jam event at Six Flags just minutes apart. 

After The Shade Room posted clips of the former couple, Tran responded to speculation that she and Brown are boo’d up once again. 

“There was an event at Six Flags for Space Jam… there were a ton of other people there. Next,” she wrote in the comments. 

Again?! Chris Brown is Suspect in Battery Case – Woman Says He 'Smacked' Weave off Her Head

 

In 2017, Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against Brown, after taking the stand and testifying against him in court, PEOPLE reported.

During her testimony, Tran said that Brown demanded she return the diamond rings he had gifted her, but when she refused, he turned violent and aggressive. She claims he would often send her threatening text messages such as, “I can get my money back and I’m tired of playing games,” along with, “Bitch I will beat the s— out of you” and “I promise you I will make your life hell.”

Tran also alleged that Brown threatened to kill her, saying he “threatened to kill me over text messages,” “threatened to harass my friends” and “threatened to shoot me.”

As reported by MadameNoire, Karrueche and Chris began dating in 2011 and had a tumultuous uncoupling following the birth of his daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman back in 2014. 

“For my safety, yeah,” Tran said about the restraining order on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning. “It just got to a point where it’s just like, I can’t. Just to make sure. And I live in L.A. I’m from L.A. So I move around how I wanna move, you know what I’m saying? So that’s what I felt that I needed.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

