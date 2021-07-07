Wednesday, July 7, 2021
HomeNews
News

Haiti’s First Lady (Martine Moïse) in Miami Hospital After Being Shot Multiple Times / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Martine Moïs - GettyImages-1176853912-cropped
Martine Moïse – GettyImages

*(Via Local 10) – The nation of Haiti has the world’s attention following a horrible tragedy.

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his own home in Port Au-Prince in the early morning hours Wednesday.

His wife, Martine Moïse, was shot multiple times in the incident and was flown to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, arriving at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Arrangements were made for her to be taken to Miami for treatment at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Officials said her vitals are stable but critical.

She was flown to South Florida by Trinity Air Ambulance.

Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood learned Moïse was suffering from gunshot wounds to her arms and thigh along with a severe injury to her hand and her abdomen.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Haitian President Jovenel Moïse Assassinated at His Home; Wife Hospitalized (Video)

Get the FULL story at Miami’s Local 10 News.

 

Previous articleTeen Girls Sentenced to Juvenile Detention Until Age 21 for Murder of Uber Eats Driver [VIDEO]
Next article4 Suspects in Haiti President’s Assassination Killed by Police – 2 others Arrested: Report
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Bill Bellamy Set for ‘House Party’ – 1990 Cult Classic Being Re-imagined for HBO Max

Social Heat

ESPN Sidelines Rachel Nichols At NBA Finals – Malika Andrews will Cover

Social Heat

Keisha Knight Pulliam’s Rollercoaster Life After Cosby: Raising Daughter & Finding Love Post Divorce

Social Heat

Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

Social Heat

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks on Positive Cannabis Test That May Bar Her from Olympics and Mom’s Death / WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO