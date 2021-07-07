Haiti’s First Lady (Martine Moïse) in Miami Hospital After Being Shot Multiple Times / VIDEO

*(Via Local 10) – The nation of Haiti has the world’s attention following a horrible tragedy.

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his own home in Port Au-Prince in the early morning hours Wednesday.

His wife, Martine Moïse, was shot multiple times in the incident and was flown to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, arriving at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Arrangements were made for her to be taken to Miami for treatment at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Officials said her vitals are stable but critical.

She was flown to South Florida by Trinity Air Ambulance.

Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood learned Moïse was suffering from gunshot wounds to her arms and thigh along with a severe injury to her hand and her abdomen.

