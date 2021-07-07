Former Cop Eric Adams Wins New York City Democratic Mayoral Primary [VIDEO]

*Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary.

Adams, a former police officer, would be the city’s second Black mayor if elected.

Here’s more from the Wall Street Journal:

Mr. Adams received 50.5% of the nearly 938,000 votes. Former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia received 49.5% of votes and trailed Mr. Adams by 8,426 votes—an insurmountable gap as fewer than 1,000 votes remain to be counted. Maya Wiley, a former counsel to outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio, placed third.

“While there are still some very small amounts of votes to be counted, the results are clear: an historic, diverse, five-borough coalition led by working-class New Yorkers has led us to victory in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York,” Adams, 60, said in a statement.

One of my favorite parts about being borough president is getting to spend time learning from Brooklyn’s best and brightest, such as when I got to meet young math scholars from Clinton Hill’s Queen of All Saints Academy back in 2017. #FBF pic.twitter.com/4xDmdhyOND — Eric Adams (@BKBoroHall) July 2, 2021

“Now we must focus on winning in November so that we can deliver on the promise of this great city for those who are struggling, who are underserved, and who are committed to a safe, fair, affordable future for all New Yorkers,” he said.

Per The Associated Press, Adams will face off against Republican Curtis Sliwa in the general election. Democrats outnumber Republicans 7-to-1 in New York City.

Adams, a moderate Democrat, has been vocal about his opposition to the “defund the police” movement.

“We’re not going to recover as a city if we turn back time and see an increase in violence, particularly gun violence,” Adams said after a 4-year-old girl and several others were shot and wounded in Times Square in May.

“If Black lives really matter, it can’t only be against police abuse. It has to be against the violence that’s ripping apart our communities,” he told supporters the night of the primary.

Adams became a police officer in 1984 before leaving in 2006 to run for the state Senate. He was elected in 2013 as Brooklyn borough president.

