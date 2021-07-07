Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Chris Brown Sued by Housekeeper and Her Sister After Dog Mauling

By Ny MaGee
*Chris Brown is caught up in more legal drama, as a woman is suing him after being mauled by his visions dogs. 

Here’s more from TMZ:

The housekeeper, suing as a Jane Doe, claims Chris is responsible for injuries she suffered when his Caucasian Shepherd Ovcharka, Hades, attacked her back in December while she was working at his Tarzana home. In the docs, the woman says she was emptying the trash somewhere outside, when out of nowhere … the massive canine appeared and began tearing into her skin — allegedly ripping chunks of flesh off her face, arms and body and leaving her a bloody mess. The alleged victim claims that even though Chris and co. were home, no one came out to help her — despite her cries.

READ MORE:  Again?! Chris Brown is Suspect in Battery Case – Woman Says He ‘Smacked’ Weave off Her Head

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BREEZY (@chrisbrownofficial)

Once Chris found her lying in a pool of her own blood — he ordered his team to hide the dog before the cops and paramedics came. He later refused to cooperate with the authorities, per the report. 

In the suit, the victim claims Hades was euthanized by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter, a county located several hours from Chris’s home.

The housekeeper’s sister also detailed the brutal attack in a separate lawsuit she filed a few months ago.

Meanwhile, we previously reported… Brown made headlines last month for once again abusing a woman.⠀

According to reports from TMZ, police were called to the singer’s home in June, where a woman claimed she was battered by the singer.

