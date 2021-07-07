‘Beyond the Pole’ Exclusive Clip: ‘You Don’t Care About the Baby’s Gender Reveal?’ [WATCH]

*WE tv’s hit series “Beyond the Pole” returns this week with an all-new episode, and we have an exclusive clip of what’s to come!

This season on “Beyond the Pole,” per press release, Ms. Dime, Angel Kake, Empress, Lyric, Virgo, Gigi Maguire, Ya Ya, Treasure, and Milk Marie “Pinky” are dealing with a world that is changing along with their businesses. Everyone is feeling the stress of quarantine, staying masked-up, healthy, and keeping the bills paid in this new COVID reality. Now that the city of Atlanta has reopened, the women face these challenges as well as the pressure on their friendships, relationships and professional lives.

Friendships are tested, finances are strapped, but through the turmoil, laughter and tears, these ladies are the ultimate survivors and their stories prove there is never a dull moment in the hustle.

Always hustling, the women embark on their own individual journeys to transition from the club and establish new and better lives. However, with these changes come secrets and a web of lies the women have kept hidden from the world, and sometimes from themselves.

In our exclusive clip, Ms. Dime tells Lyric why she wasn’t at Empress’s Gender Reveal Party — watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

Elsewhere in the episode, Gigi’s lingerie party reveals shocking sex secrets, but Dime’s big surprise causes major drama. Empress confesses to Angel about her secret love affair. Virgo’s audition goes left. Gigi stuns the ladies with her plan to return to the pole.

“Beyond the Pole” is executive produced by Lauren Gellert and Ashley McFarlin Buie for WE tv alongside show creator and executive producer Shante Paige, of She’s A Movement Media Group for Sonic Dog, LLC.

Watch “Beyond The Pole” Thursdays at 11 PM ET/10 PM CT on WE tv.

About Beyond the Pole

Behind the scenes look at Atlanta’s hottest dancers—facing a fierce & fiery mentor on the hustle to financial freedom, the stakes have never been higher in their journey to move Beyond the Pole.