Alex Jones Tells Joe Budden to ‘Burn in Hell’ After Calling Far-right Radio Host ‘KKK Guy’ [VIDEO]

*Far-right radio show host Alex Jones has clapped back at Joe Budden for calling him the “KKK guy”.

It all started when Budden called out fellow podcaster/comedian Andrew Schulz for interviewing Jones. He said Schulz and Jones on a podcast together, “disturbs me.”

Budden also referred to Jones as the “KKK guy.”

Jones, who has been banned from Twitter, caught wind of the comments and responded with an angry rant on InfoWars and telling the rapper to “burn in hell.”

“You need to be slapped upside your dumbass head for your own good,” Jones said on his show. “I’m not saying I’m going to do that. My point is, what the hell’s your problem? You don’t even know who I am, but you get the talking point for trying to police things.’”

Alex Jones goes off on Joe Budden for saying he’s a racist pic.twitter.com/32vVun2Hso — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 4, 2021

He then called Budden “despicable” for “lying about me.”

“I will not sit there and have racist Black people who are feeding at the corporate new world order, eugenics, genocide, death cult tit, lecture me about how I’m bad because I’m White,” Jones said. “Just because you are this Black person paid by the corporate media to spew racism to divide this country in the world. I didn’t do anything to you. I don’t owe you anything. And you are despicable, lying about me.”

Budden himself has yet to respond to Jones’ comments.

Watch Jones’ fiery reaction via the clip above.

Per meaww.com, some reactions to the Jones/Budden beef include:

On Reddit, one user said, “Most random beef of the year.” Another Reddit user said, “I had to double check because I thought this was one of those Biden/Budden mix-ups.” One Reddit user said, “If I ever make an animated wrestling show, Alex Jones is going to play the voice of the main bad guy.”

On Twitter, one account said, “Alex Jones pronounced Joe Budden’s name like an IKEA end table.” Another said, “This was me after I heard Alex Jones respond back to Joe Budden.” One person said, “Joe Budden vs Alex Jones = the simulation is broken,” sharing the video. Another said, “LMFAO Joe Budden getting cooked by Alex Jones is wild.”

“Whoever thought Alex Jones would be the one to bar Joe Budden up? Lmao,” tweeted one person. Another asked, “So… Joe Budden and Alex Jones got beef. How—?” One person said on Twitter, “I know why Alex Jones & Joe Budden beefing rn but I still can’t wrap my head around it bc what? WHAT?!” Another person tweeted, “I never thought I’d see Alex Jones vs Joe Budden but it’s 2021 sooooo.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Alex Jones Basically calling Joe Budden a tap dancing C**n is something I did not have on my 2021 bingo card.”