4 Suspects in Haiti President’s Assassination Killed by Police – 2 others Arrested: Report

*(Via Insider) – Haiti’s police chief said late Wednesday night that four people suspected of being involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse were killed by police in a gun battle. Two others were arrested, he said.

Léon Charles, the police chief, said three police officers who were held hostage had been freed.

“The police are engaged in a battle with the assailants,” he said at a news conference. “We are pursuing them so that, in a gunfight, they meet their fate or in gunfight they die, or we apprehend them.”

Moïse was shot and killed at about 1 a.m. local time Wednesday by a group of armed assailants in his home.

“A group of unidentified individuals, some of them speaking Spanish, attacked the private residence of the president of the republic and thus fatally wounded the head of state,” said Claude Joseph, the interim prime minister of Haiti.

Haitian first lady Martine Moise was also injured in the attack and was receiving medical treatment.

