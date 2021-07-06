Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Violent Protests Erupt Outside L.A. Spa Over Transgender Policy [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
wi spa protest

*Violent protests erupted Saturday outside LA’s upscale Wi Spa after a video went viral of a woman complaining about a naked man being allowed to prance around the women’s area — where he exposed himself to a little girl.

We previously reported… last week, a woman inside the spa recorded the moment she called out staffers for allowing a white male to walk around with his penis exposed, claiming he’s a woman. 

“So, it’s OK for a man to go into the women’s section, show his penis around the other women, young little girls, underage, in your spa?” the woman is heard saying in the video. “Wi Spa condones that, is that what you’re saying? … He’s a man. He is a man. He is not no female.”

Spa workers argued that the man was allowed into the women’s section because of his “sexual orientation.”

“I have a right to feel comfortable without a man exposing himself,” the woman is heard saying in the video, adding, “that’s traumatizing to see that.” 

Watch the clip below.

READ MORE: Black Woman Calls Out Wi Spa in LA for Allowing Naked Men to Traumatize Women, Little Girls [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lexit (@lexitmovement)

The three-minute clip video was shared on social media on June 26, and the caption read, “Naked man allowed in women’s Day Spa in Los Angeles Boycott Wi Spa!!! Everyone call Wi Spa and complain! (213) 487-2700 @cubanaangel.” 

The woman has received a lot of support online. 

According to ABC 7, protests over the weekend were sparked by the viral video. The woman behind the camera announced that she was going to organize a protest outside the spa located in L.A.’s Koreatown. On Saturday, a group of demonstrators gathered outside Wi Spa, demanding the owners change its policy. Members of the LGBTQIAP+ community were also on the scene to support the business. Both sides clashed and the scene quickly turned violent. 

At least five people were injured; three were victims of assault and battery, and two were victims of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the report. Authorities said no arrests were made during the incident. 

Wi Spa released a statement defending its policy to allow men access the women’s section of the spa. 

“Like many other metropolitan areas, Los Angeles contains a transgender population, some of whom enjoy visiting a spa,” the statement read. “Wi Spa strives to meet the needs and safety of all of its customers, and does not tolerate harassment or lewd conduct by any customer, regardless of their sex, gender, or other characteristic.”

Wi Spa also cited California laws that prohibit discrimination. 

“Thus, California law prohibits discrimination against transgender and gender non-conforming people in business establishments,” the statement continued.

Members of the violent white supremacy group Antifa were at the scene to defend the rights of pedophiles and men who want to invade the spaces of women and girls.

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

