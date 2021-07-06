Tuesday, July 6, 2021
HomeNewsLegal
Legal

R. Kelly’s Legal Team Accused of Denying Singer Access to Mental Health Services

By Ny MaGee
0

R Kelly in court (Getty)
R. Kelly in court (Getty)

*An earlier report noted that last month, attorneys Steven Greenberg and Michael Leonard — who’ve been with R. Kelly for years — filed documents requesting to withdraw from the singer’s federal case, per TMZ. Their alleged reason for wanting to pull out is all about a clash with other members of Kelly’s legal team regarding inadequate experience with Kelly’s type of case.

“We refused to try a case with lawyers who don’t have the appropriate level of experience and skill because that is not in the client’s best interest. It is a shame that lawyers can’t suppress their egos or self-interest and do or act in the client’s best interest,” Greenberg and Leonard told TMZ.

As reported by thejasminebrand.com, a judge has not yet officially signed off on the paperwork to withdraw, so Greenberg and Leonard are still part of the singer’s defense team. 

Thomas Farinella and Nicole Blank Becker have taken over the case. According to the report, they filed a motion for R. Kelly‘s release from a Chicago jail on July 1. The outlet writes, “In the filing, claims that Greenberg withheld paperwork from the singer were made, as well as an allegation of Leonard not allowing R. Kelly to seek help from a mental health professional.”

READ MORE: 2 Key Members of R. Kelly’s Legal Team Jump Ship Before Federal Trial / VIDEO

In response, Greenberg condemned Farinella and Becker‘s accusations, telling the Chicago Tribune: “Every single thing that Mr. Kelly ever asked for was hand-delivered to him at the [Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago], usually within hours.”

He continued: “I don’t think the mudslinging [Farinella and Becker] have engaged in was at all necessary to make the point that he needs to be released so that he and his counsel can prepare for trial.”

Leonard called the allegations “completely bogus” and “a complete misrepresentation.”

Meanwhile, R. Kelly is due in federal court on August 9 to face trial for charges of racketeering and various sex crimes related to women and underage girls.

Previous articleBlessed and Highly Follicled: Texas 3-Month Old Girl is Covered Head to Toe in Body Hair (Video)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

ESPN Sidelines Rachel Nichols At NBA Finals – Malika Andrews will Cover

Social Heat

Keisha Knight Pulliam’s Rollercoaster Life After Cosby: Raising Daughter & Finding Love Post Divorce

Social Heat

Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

Social Heat

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks on Positive Cannabis Test That May Bar Her from Olympics and Mom’s Death / WATCH

Social Heat

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer (Eric Holder) Has ‘History of Mental Illness’ Says Public Defender

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO