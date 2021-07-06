R. Kelly’s Legal Team Accused of Denying Singer Access to Mental Health Services

*An earlier report noted that last month, attorneys Steven Greenberg and Michael Leonard — who’ve been with R. Kelly for years — filed documents requesting to withdraw from the singer’s federal case, per TMZ. Their alleged reason for wanting to pull out is all about a clash with other members of Kelly’s legal team regarding inadequate experience with Kelly’s type of case.

“We refused to try a case with lawyers who don’t have the appropriate level of experience and skill because that is not in the client’s best interest. It is a shame that lawyers can’t suppress their egos or self-interest and do or act in the client’s best interest,” Greenberg and Leonard told TMZ.

As reported by thejasminebrand.com, a judge has not yet officially signed off on the paperwork to withdraw, so Greenberg and Leonard are still part of the singer’s defense team.

Thomas Farinella and Nicole Blank Becker have taken over the case. According to the report, they filed a motion for R. Kelly‘s release from a Chicago jail on July 1. The outlet writes, “In the filing, claims that Greenberg withheld paperwork from the singer were made, as well as an allegation of Leonard not allowing R. Kelly to seek help from a mental health professional.”

In response, Greenberg condemned Farinella and Becker‘s accusations, telling the Chicago Tribune: “Every single thing that Mr. Kelly ever asked for was hand-delivered to him at the [Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago], usually within hours.”

He continued: “I don’t think the mudslinging [Farinella and Becker] have engaged in was at all necessary to make the point that he needs to be released so that he and his counsel can prepare for trial.”

Leonard called the allegations “completely bogus” and “a complete misrepresentation.”

Meanwhile, R. Kelly is due in federal court on August 9 to face trial for charges of racketeering and various sex crimes related to women and underage girls.