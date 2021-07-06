*Philadelphia – The late singer, actress, and songwriter Phyllis Hyman was a powerful and inspiring performer whose artistry left an indelible impression on fans. Now, some 26 years since her passing, a majority of Hyman’s studio recordings, plus several bonus tracks, have been compiled for the nine-CD set “Old Friend: The Deluxe Collection 1976-1998,” due August 6, 2021, on Soul Music Records, distributed by Cherry Red Records.

To celebrate Phyllis Hyman’s 72nd birthday as well as the release of this expansive new retrospective, fans can tune in to “A Special Tribute To Phyllis Hyman,” a special online event set for TONIGHT, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, starting at 7 p.m. ET, to be streamed live on The Simply Phyllis Hyman FaceBook page and the Philadelphia International Records / SONY Music YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aovKQpbHHR0.

Moderated by cultural icon and beloved WDAS-FM Philadelphia air personality, Patty Jackson, this special tribute will feature David Nathan, music historian and project producer at SoulMusic Records; Nick Martinelli, the hitmaking R&B/pop record producer who worked on Phyllis’s Philadelphia International albums; and Avery Sunshine, R&B songstress/songwriter and devoted Hyman fan. The group will discuss Hyman’s vocal artistry, songwriting talent, overall career, and enduring influence on other artists. In addition, Nathan will reveal details of the production of “Old Friend: The Deluxe Collection.” The special will include interludes with music and videoclips, as well as a special Q&A session with fans. To register, click here.

“Old Friend: The Deluxe Collection 1976-1998,” is the most extensive collection yet of Hyman’s body of work to date that includes nine studio albums and several bonus tracks showcasing her range from R&B, jazz, pop, and more. Favorites include “You Know How To Love Me,” “Can’t We Fall In Love Again?,” “Betcha By Golly Wow,” “Meet Me On The Moon,” “Somewhere In My Lifetime,” “Living All Alone,” “Loving You, Losing You,” “I Refuse To Be Lonely,” and more. The customized boxed set includes personal tributes by Glenda Gracia, longtime Hyman manager, and executrix of the singer’s estate; music journalist and former Billboard editor Janine Coveney, and music archivist and curator Michael Lewis; also featured are never-before-seen studio and candid photographs. The boxed set is available for pre-orders now on Amazon, where it will be released on August 6, 2021. It is $69.75 with free shipping in the U.S. It is also available at Walmart online, for pre-orders now and shipping on August 5, 2021. It is $71.99 with free shipping in the U.S. Barnes & Noble is also taking pre-orders at $69.75, with free shipping in the US, for a release on August 6.

About Phyllis Hyman

Born July 6, 1949, in Philadelphia, Phyllis was raised in Pittsburgh and began singing at a young age. She sang with the group New Direction, All the People, and as part of a vocal group called The Hondo Beat before fronting the band Phyllis Hyman and the P/H Factor, which proved extremely popular. Hyman moved to New York City where she was spotted by noted musician and producer Norman Connors, who asked her to sing on his You Are My Starship project (1976). She performed a duet with Michael Henderson on the title track and also sang a version of the Stylistics’ “Betcha By Golly Wow.” The project effectively launched her recording career. Her self-titled debut album was released on the Buddah label in 1977, followed by Sing A Song in 1978. Transferred to Arista, Phyllis released Somewhere in My Lifetime (1978). You Know How To Love Me (1979), Can’t We Fall In Love Again? (1981), and Goddess of Love (1983). Signed to Philadelphia International Records, she released Living All Alone (1986), Prime of My Life (1991), I Refuse to Be Lonely (1995). Sadly, Phyllis took her own life in June of 1995. Forever With You was released posthumously in 1998.