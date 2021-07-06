Tuesday, July 6, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Black History

Nikole Hannah-Jones Rejects UNC Offer, Joins Howard University … Along with Ta-Nehisi Coates (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Nikole Hannah-Jones
Nikole Hannah-Jones announces decision to join Howard University on “CBS This Morning” (July 6, 2021)

*Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones has rejected a professorship offer from her alma mater, University of North Carolina, after a long fight to be offered tenure, and announced Tuesday morning that she will instead take up the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at HBCU Howard University.

Explaining her decision on CBS This Morning, Hannah-Jones said: “It was a very difficult decision, not a decision I wanted to make… Look what it took to get tenure. This was a position that, since the 1980s, came with tenure… Every other chair before me, who also happened to be white, received that position with tenure.”

Last week, UNC-Chapel Hill trustees finally approved tenure following weeks of controversy over the school’s reason for initially denying her that status. However, she decided she no longer wanted the job, saying: “To only have that vote occur on the last possible day, at the last possible moment, after threat of legal action, after weeks of protest, after it became a national scandal—it’s just not something that I want any more.”

Watch Hannah-Jones’ announcement below:

Also joining the faulty at Howard is fellow Pulitzer winner Ta-Nehisi Coates. The National Book Award winner, who attended but did not graduate from Howard, will join as the Sterling Brown Chair in the Department of English “following completion of several current obligations,” the university said Tuesday.

Previous articleLeBron James Confronts PA Announcer at Bronny’s Game for Suggesting He Gets Preferential Treatment (Watch)
Next articleSouth Jersey Police Have Long History of Protecting Violent Racist Edward Cagney Mathews [VIDEO]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Keisha Knight Pulliam’s Rollercoaster Life After Cosby: Raising Daughter & Finding Love Post Divorce

Social Heat

Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

Social Heat

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks on Positive Cannabis Test That May Bar Her from Olympics and Mom’s Death / WATCH

Social Heat

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer (Eric Holder) Has ‘History of Mental Illness’ Says Public Defender

Social Heat

Phylicia Rashad’s Cosby Support Tweet Called ‘Insensitive’ by Howard U Where She’s A Dean

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO