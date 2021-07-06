Tuesday, July 6, 2021
HomeOther NewsBlack History
Black History

Motown’s David Ruffin at the ‘Summer of Soul 1969’ Harlem Festival / VIDEO

By Larry Buford
0

(In theaters and streaming on Hulu! Watch this star-studded historical movie!)

David Ruffin onstage at Harlem
David Ruffin onstage at Summer of Soul Festival in Harlem / Screenshot from trailer

*I have written many articles about Motown great David Ruffin who fronted hit songs (written/produced by Smokey Robinson) recorded by The Temptations like “My Girl,” “It’s Growing,” “Since I Lost My Baby;” and (written/produced by Norman Whitfield) “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg,” “Losing You” and “I Wish It Would Rain.” With the release of the film “Summer of Soul 1969” I feel people can now actually see what I have been trying to convey for years – the guy had a wonderful unique talent with a mesmerizing stage presence, and a vocal range from baritone to octaves on par with Minnie Riperton.

It was much like people who were interviewed in the movie trying to describe over the years what they experienced during that span of six weekends from June to August 1969. It preceded Woodstock, and was shelved in a basement for 50 years due to lack of interest in distribution. Director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson is to be commended for poring through 45 hours of footage and condensing it to a meaningful, cohesive two-hour documentary. I’m glad to see all the pre-MTV extraordinarily talented Black (and Brown) performers showcased in their prime on the big screen!

While other performers at the Harlem summer festival – Sly & The Family Stone, The Fifth Dimension, The Staple Singers, Gladys Knight & The Pips – found fame and exposure in the shift of Black music during that era, Ruffin at his prime, seemed to be left behind. The Temptations won Motown’s first Grammy with their first smash hit “Cloud Nine” after Ruffin’s departure. Par excellence, many of Ruffin’s finest recordings like “Make My Water Boil” written and produced by Stevie Wonder; and his covers of “Rainy Night In Georgia” and “I Want You Back” were vaulted – reportedly due to reasons I won’t get into right now – for 40 years before being released. Despite what may have gone down, his talent should not have been denied! See David Ruffin Discography.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Report: Nick Cannon’s Back with a New Talk Show Supposedly Replacing ‘The Real’ – Uh Oh! / VIDEO

In 2008, Rolling Stone Magazine ranked Ruffin as one of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time. He influenced many like Rod Stewart, Daryl Hall and Bruce Springsteen with his raspy, anguished vocals, and was inducted, along with The Temptations, into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

I only found out the night before I went to see the film that Ruffin was in it; some of the reviews don’t even mention his name. He sang one of his signature Temptations songs in a way that was probably disallowed when he was with his former group. True fans will enjoy it. As he gets into the song, he waves to a guy up in a tree and says “Hey brother!!

Please share your thoughts in the user-friendly, no-obligation comment section below.

Larry Snip2
Larry S. Buford

Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributing writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon); two insightful books that speak to our moral conscience in times like these. Email: [email protected]

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: The Tech King’s Wife
Next articleViolent Protests Erupt Outside L.A. Spa Over Transgender Policy [VIDEO]
Larry Bufordhttp://www.editorialbylarry.com
Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer, and author of Book/CD titled "Things Are Gettin' Outta Hand" (Steuben Pub.) www.amazon.com. He writes Human Interest articles and entertainment reviews for various newspapers across the country. He is also an editor, and provides services for press releases, interviews, business letters, resumes, etc. A native Detroiter, he is a former Motown songwriter.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

ESPN Sidelines Rachel Nichols At NBA Finals – Malika Andrews will Cover

Social Heat

Keisha Knight Pulliam’s Rollercoaster Life After Cosby: Raising Daughter & Finding Love Post Divorce

Social Heat

Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

Social Heat

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks on Positive Cannabis Test That May Bar Her from Olympics and Mom’s Death / WATCH

Social Heat

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer (Eric Holder) Has ‘History of Mental Illness’ Says Public Defender

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO