Kodak Black Fans Have Questions After He Throws Thousands Of Dollars Into Ocean [VIDEO]

*Kodak Black fans have questions after he posted footage of himself throwing stacks of $100 bills into the ocean and flushing several more down the toilet.

In two now-deleted social media posts that were widely reposted and trending, Black disposed of large amounts of money, which some fans estimated to be $100,000. Others said they’re not so sure it was that much, but most agreed it was careless. In the first video posted on Tuesday, June 29, Black is on a boat nonchalantly throwing money into the sea while being recorded. He is saying something, but the video has no sound so viewers cannot discern his dialogue.

Black captioned the video: “I Broke You Off When Dem F**k Ni**as Wouldn’t Give You A Dime !!! I Ain’t Owe You Sh*t Ni**a I Just Wanted To See You Shine!!! Yeen Never Gave Me Sh*t Ni**a I Had My Own Grind!!!”

Kodak Black gets on a boat and throws around $100K into the ocean 🌊 pic.twitter.com/LFcVJlbm6R — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 30, 2021

In a separate video posted on June 30, Black is seen flushing $100 dollar bills down the toilet. When the money gets clogged, he manually forces the cash down the toilet.

Kodak black flushing money after his fallout w Jackboy pic.twitter.com/Z7BhNv7RqJ — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) June 30, 2021

Social media users were not impressed.

“All this for what?” Twitter user @BenJeRrY02 wrote. “Me with all my bills and debt looking at this foolishness,” another user responded.

“Hes (sic) from one of the poorest places in Florida and yet he rather impress people for views instead of giving that money to black poverty stricken families. This could be one of the saddest and out of touch videos I’ve ever seen,” Twitter user @SMar32344315 added.

“Why the f**k would #KodakBlack throw money off the boat? When he could have just given it to the people in need… these new so called rappers be acting stupid as f**k lately! #Dumbass,” @Jahmed85 wrote. “When I see rappers throw money in the ocean and I just need $1000 for school supplies #KodakBlack,” @vanila_bby chimed in.

“I unfollowed one of my favorite artist (sic) today cus he throwing money in the toilet while it’s people starving looking at his page,” @StoopidOnDaBeat said.

The money the rapper is seen tossing in the clips could be fake… remember when he hopped on IG and said he be out here frontin’ with prop money? Watch the clip below.