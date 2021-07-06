Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Iggy Azalea Claps Back at ‘Blackfishing’ Criticism: ‘Same Shade I’ve Worn for Years’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Iggy Azalea is catching heat over her latest music video which has the internet accusing her of “blackfishing”.

The one-hit-wonder recently dropped the visuals for the track “I Am The Stripclub” and viewers noted that her skin tone looks darker.  Black Twitter is calling her out for cultural appropriation and serving “brown face,” one Twitter user responded

“Blackfish. That’s what she’s serving,” another wrote.

As reported by Page Six, the term “blackfish” is used when non-Blacks attempt to enhance their appearance by appearing ethnic – specifically Black or Arab descent.

One viewer said, “But it just so happens she’s imitating a black female aesthetic surrounded by a bunch of black people in the background.”

READ MORE: Iggy Azalea Clarifies Playboi Carti Parenting Comments Amid Split

Iggy Azalea has responded to the backlash, insisting she is “the same color as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights,” she tweeted after the video was released on Thursday.

“It’s the same makeup from every other part of the video just with a Smokey eye and different wig,” she added.

“Just ignore them, who cares? Let em talk,” she wrote.  

“I’m wearing a shade 6 in armarni foundation, it’s the same shade I’ve worn for the last 3 years,” she continued. “It’s the same shade in every music video since sally Walker. Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & its an issue.”

And there you have it!

You can watch the full music video below. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

