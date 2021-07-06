ESPN Sidelines Rachel Nichols At NBA Finals – Malika Andrews will Cover

*ESPN announced today (July 6th) that Rachel Nichols will not be reporting at the NBA Finals sideline. Instead, she has been replaced by #MalikaAndrews.

ESPN said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

“We believe this is the best decision for all concerned in order to keep the focus on the NBA Finals. Rachel will continue to host The Jump [her daily NBA show on ESPN 2].”

Malika Andrews has been with ESPN since 2018. She was a sideline reporter last year in the NBA “bubble” during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nichols publicly apologized for her comments during Monday’s airing of “The Jump,” which she’s hosted since 2016 when she returned to ESPN after a stint at CNN and Turner Sports.

“The first thing they teach in journalism school is don’t be the story,” Nichols began the show. ” … I also don’t want to let this moment pass without saying how much I respect, how much I value our colleagues here at ESPN, how deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt — particularly Maria Taylor — and how grateful I am to be part of this outstanding team.”

Andrews, 26, has emerged as an invaluable asset to the company across multiple platforms (TV, podcasts, digital), as well as someone who can break news.

The NBA Finals start tonight (July 6th) with the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Phoenix Suns. Rachel Nichols hasn't publicly responded to being replaced, but Malika Andrews shared a photo from the arena in Phoenix yesterday (July 5th).

