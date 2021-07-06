Tuesday, July 6, 2021
BLIND ITEM: The Tech King’s Wife

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

The widow of this technology king who always had an edge to him says that people were jealous that he had such a thriving crypto farm and doing it all without having to pay any electricity bills. She says that just a short time after this much wealthier tech CEO came to visit the country is when the king got arrested.

Can you guess who the technology king and tech CEO are? Sound off in the comments. 

