Blessed and Highly Follicled: Texas 3-Month Old Girl is Covered Head to Toe in Body Hair (Video)

*A newborn in Texas has taken “baby hair” to a whole new level.

Kei’Yonna Gumbs of Texas City, Texas shared video of her three-month-old daughter, Myla, shockingly covered head to toe in body hair.

“Never have I ever, and this is my fourth kid, had a baby with so much hair,” Kei’Yonna said in the video.

Watch below:

The lil’ cutie-pie, according to her mom, was born with a full head of jet-black curly locks. Then, at two months, she began growing sideburns, as well as thick hair on her calves, thighs, upper arms and forearms.

“I was shocked when I noticed the hair coming in,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “But she’s so gorgeous that it didn’t matter, I will always love her. To all the mothers out there with daughter’s like mine, embrace your baby.”