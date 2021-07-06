Tuesday, July 6, 2021
HomeNews
News

Bill Cosby Slams Howard University Over Phylicia Rashad Backlash

By Ny MaGee
0

Bill Cosby

*Bill Cosby has issued a statement in response to his “The Cosby Show” co-star Phylicia Rashad celebrating the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to overturn his sexual assault conviction. She then retracted her controversial tweet following backlash.

An earlier report noted that on Wednesday Cosby unexpectedly got released from jail. He was just two years into a three-to-10-year prison term for indecent assault against Andrea Constand in 2004. The high court tossed the comedian’s conviction yesterday for assaulting Andrea Constand because of a non-prosecution agreement Cosby had with a prior prosecutor. 

Rashad celebrated the court’s decision to overturn Cosby’s conviction. She tweeted, “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” She faced tons of backlash for her tweet.

Howard University even condemned Rashad’s post in a statement, saying that it “lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault”: “Personal positions of university leadership do not reflect Howard University’s policies,” the statement read. “We will continue to advocate for survivors fully and support their right to be heard.”

READ MORE: Phylicia Rashad’s Cosby Support Tweet Called ‘Insensitive’ by Howard U Where She’s A Dean

Cosby criticized Howard for its lack of support for Rashad’s First Amendment right. “Howard University you must support ones Freedom of Speech (Ms. Rashad), which is taught or suppose to be taught everyday at that renowned law school, which resides on your campus,” he said. 

His statement continued…“This (sic) mainstream media are the Insurrectionists, who stormed the Capitol. Those same Media Insurrectionists are trying to demolish the Constitution of these United State of America on this Independence Day,” the statement reads. “No technicality — it’s a violation of ones rights & we the people stand in support of Ms. Phylicia Rashad.”

Rashad later acknowledged that in her initial tweet she meant no disrespect to victims of assault. “My remarks were in no way directed towards survivors of sexual assault. I vehemently oppose sexual violence, find no excuse for such behavior, and I know that Howard University has a zero-tolerance policy toward interpersonal violence,” she wrote

As part of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Cosby cannot be retried by prosecutors.

“Today’s majority decision regarding Bill Cosby is not only disappointing but of concern in that it may discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault in the criminal justice system from reporting or participating in the prosecution of the assailant or may force a victim to choose between filing either a criminal or civil action,” Constand said in a statement following the overturned conviction. 

Previous articleSouth Jersey Police Have Long History of Protecting Violent Racist Edward Cagney Mathews [VIDEO]
Next articleNick Cannon Welcomes 7th Child, a Son with Alyssa Scott
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Keisha Knight Pulliam’s Rollercoaster Life After Cosby: Raising Daughter & Finding Love Post Divorce

Social Heat

Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

Social Heat

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks on Positive Cannabis Test That May Bar Her from Olympics and Mom’s Death / WATCH

Social Heat

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer (Eric Holder) Has ‘History of Mental Illness’ Says Public Defender

Social Heat

Phylicia Rashad’s Cosby Support Tweet Called ‘Insensitive’ by Howard U Where She’s A Dean

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO