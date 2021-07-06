*LITTLE ROCK, ARK. –– Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, co-counsel Devon Jacob, Reverend Al Sharpton, and the family of Hunter Brittain have released details regarding the public memorial service for Hunter Brittain, which will be held on Tuesday, July 6 at 12:30 p.m. CT. Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy and attorney Ben Crump will deliver special remarks.

During the early morning of June 23, Officer Michael Davis shot and killed unarmed 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a traffic stop. According to witnesses, Davis’s vehicle would not shift into park, so he exited the vehicle to put a large bright blue plastic bottle of antifreeze behind the wheel to prevent the vehicle from rolling towards the deputy’s vehicle. Inexplicably, Davis shot him three times.

In violation of department policy and training, Deputy Davis did not activate his body camera until after the shooting.

WHO:

Attorney Ben Crump

Attorney Devon Jacob

Rev. Al Sharpton

Family of Hunter Brittain

WHEN:

July 6, at 12:30 p.m. CT

WHERE:

Beebe High chool

1201 W. Center Street

Beebe, Arkansas 72012

