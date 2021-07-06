Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Atty Ben Crump, Rev. Al Sharpton and Brittain Family Release Public Memorial Details for Hunter Brittain

By Fisher Jack
Hunter Brittain
*LITTLE ROCK, ARK. –– Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, co-counsel Devon Jacob, Reverend Al Sharpton, and the family of Hunter Brittain have released details regarding the public memorial service for Hunter Brittain, which will be held on Tuesday, July 6 at 12:30 p.m. CT. Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy and attorney Ben Crump will deliver special remarks.

During the early morning of June 23, Officer Michael Davis shot and killed unarmed 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a traffic stop. According to witnesses, Davis’s vehicle would not shift into park, so he exited the vehicle to put a large bright blue plastic bottle of antifreeze behind the wheel to prevent the vehicle from rolling towards the deputy’s vehicle. Inexplicably, Davis shot him three times.

In violation of department policy and training, Deputy Davis did not activate his body camera until after the shooting.

WHO:
Attorney Ben Crump
Attorney Devon Jacob
Rev. Al Sharpton
Family of Hunter Brittain

WHEN:
July 6, at 12:30 p.m. CT

WHERE:
Beebe High chool
1201 W. Center Street
Beebe, Arkansas 72012

ABOUT BEN CRUMP LAW
Through his work, nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has spearheaded a legal movement to better protect the rights of marginalized citizens. He has led landscape-changing civil rights cases and represented clients in a wide range of areas including civil rights, personal injury, labor and employment, class actions, and more. Ben Crump Law is dedicated to holding the powerful accountable. For more information, visit bencrump.com.
source: Kelly Corder <- [email protected]

Fisher Jack

