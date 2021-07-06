Allison Mack Receives 3-year Prison Sentence for NXIVM Sex Cult: ‘Biggest Regret of My Life’ [VIDEO]

*Former ‘Smallville’ actress Allison Mack is speaking out about her co-ringleader position in a sex cult called NXIVM.

The cult’s leader and Mack’s alleged lover, Keith Raniere, used NXIVM as a self-help workshop to force over a dozen women and teen girls to have sex with him. His alleged crimes are documented in the HBO series “The Vow,” which was picked up for a second season. Mack allegedly manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for Raniere.

Raniere was found guilty of federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges in June 2019, and sentenced to 120 years in prison, PEOPLE reported.

Mack was arrested in 2018 and charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy. She pleaded guilty to the charges. Last month a federal judge sentenced her to 3 years in prison, along with a $20,000 fine.

READ MORE: Keith Raniere: Leader of NXIVM Cult Gets 120 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking [VIDEO]

Mack issued a letter on Saturday in which she addressed “those who have been harmed by my actions.”

Mack wrote: “It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry.”

“I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had,” she continued. “I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life,” Mack added.

A memo from Mack’s attorneys stated that Mack has “publicly denounced Raniere (and her own prior association with Raniere) in the strongest possible terms.”

Her attorneys continued: “That is made clear by Ms. Mack’s plea allocution, her decision to cooperate completely and fully with the government, and is further underscored in her letter to this Court as well as her efforts to demonstrate her remorse to the public generally and more specifically to those she harmed. There is thus no need to impose an additional sentence of incarceration on Ms. Mack to achieve specific deterrence.”

Mack wrote in her letter, “I am sorry to those of you that I brought into Nxivm. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly. I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel a heavy weight of guilt for having misused your trust, leading you down a negative path.”

WATCH: