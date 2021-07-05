*Ok, is this news just ridiculous or what? Vice-President Kamala Harris was recently accused of not celebrating Juneteenth with a room full of White female-senators (at her side) while people of color (the help) minded the dinner-table.

USA Today jumped to Harris’ aid with a fact check – made possible by a grant from Facebook – that said: Nope, it’s just not true.

The news organization reached out to the Facebook user (who made the claim, wrongly criticizing four official photos) and told them so. The accusations were false. The slammed photos were shot at an annual event held for 24 female senators – comprised of 16 Democrats and eight Republicans.

The affair in question, a yearly tradition, is meant to foster good relationships among the bipartisan women. Plus, it didn’t happen on June 19. The episode took place at Harris’ Washington home a few days before Biden even signed the bill – that made Juneteenth a federal holiday.

And it turns out – when the time came – the first Black-female vice-president of the United States did in fact commemorate the holiday. On June 19 she tweeted:

“We have come far. And we have far to go. But today is a day of celebration. Happy Juneteenth, everybody!” Harris said. “Happy Juneteenth y’all.”

Also, along with her tweet, Harris included a clip of the White House speech she made on the day President Biden signed the Bill.

Of course, June 19 is a federal holiday now and USA Today gave definition to the milestone event.

“Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and, more specifically, the arrival of Union troops in Texas after the Civil War. They brought news of emancipation 2 ½ years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.”

Kudos to USA Today for swiftly blowing out the fire in such an educational way.