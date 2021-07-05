Monday, July 5, 2021
HomeOther NewsCivil Rights
Civil Rights

Gun Ownership and Black People: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers

By riversteff
0

NAAGA - logo*Independence Day tends to make Americans reflect on their constitutional rights. When it comes to the 2nd Amendment more African-Americans have realized they too, have the right to bear arms. 

Even though just 19 percent of registered gun owners are African-American, they are more likely to be victims of crimes where guns are used against them. That could explain why more than half of new gun sales were to Black people in the year between March 2020 and March 2021. 

The growing number of Black registered gun owners is one of the reasons the National African-American Gun Association (NAAGA) was created in 2015. The NAAGA website lists education, gun safety, self-defense and advocacy as its objectives. In less than six years membership has risen to more than 60,000. 

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Traci Braxton’s Shocking Weight Loss Creates Concern Among Fans | Photos-LOOK

Click on the video above to see the conversation with NAAGA Regional Director Stephanie Marie and chapter presidents Kourtney Redmon and Galen Muhammad.

Steffanie-Rivers-screenshot1
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @TCBStef on Instagram and Twitter.

Previous articleReport: Nick Cannon’s Back with a New Talk Show Supposedly Replacing ‘The Real’ – Uh Oh! / VIDEO
riversteff

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Keisha Knight Pulliam’s Rollercoaster Life After Cosby: Raising Daughter & Finding Love Post Divorce

Social Heat

Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

Social Heat

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks on Positive Cannabis Test That May Bar Her from Olympics and Mom’s Death / WATCH

Social Heat

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer (Eric Holder) Has ‘History of Mental Illness’ Says Public Defender

Social Heat

Phylicia Rashad’s Cosby Support Tweet Called ‘Insensitive’ by Howard U Where She’s A Dean

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO