Monday, July 5, 2021
HomeEntertainmentBill Cosby
Bill Cosby

Backtracking on Cosby Tweet: Phylicia Rashad Sends Apology Letter to Howard Students & Parents

By Fisher Jack
0

Phylicia Rashad - Howard Univ1
Phylicia Rashad – Howard University

*Actress #PhyliciaRashad received a great deal of criticism for sending a tweet on Wednesday in support of #BillCosby‘s sexual assault conviction being overturned earlier this week and his subsequent release from prison.

Rashad, who earlier this year was appointed dean of #HowardUniversity’s reestablished fine arts department, has now written an apology letter to university students and their parents regarding her message, according to a #CNN report.

“My remarks were in no way directed towards survivors of sexual assault,” Rashad wrote in the message. “I vehemently oppose sexual violence, find no excuse for such behavior, and I know that Howard University has a zero-tolerance policy toward interpersonal violence.

Rashad has also stated that in the coming weeks, she intends “to engage in active listening and participate in trainings to not only reinforce University protocol and conduct, but also to learn how I can become a stronger ally to sexual assault survivors and everyone who has suffered at the hands of an abuser.”

“This week, I tweeted a statement that caused so much hurt in so many people — both broadly and inside the Howard community. I offer my most sincere apology,” she wrote. “I am sorry. I intend to earn your trust and your forgiveness.”

OTHER NEWS AT EURWEB: LeBron James’ BLM Support Has ‘Exhausted’ His PR Advisor (Adam Mendelsohn) – VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by theGrio (@thegrio)

Previous article#LetHerBlaze – SIGN the Petition to Get Sha’Carri Richardson to the Olympics [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Keisha Knight Pulliam’s Rollercoaster Life After Cosby: Raising Daughter & Finding Love Post Divorce

Social Heat

Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

Social Heat

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks on Positive Cannabis Test That May Bar Her from Olympics and Mom’s Death / WATCH

Social Heat

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer (Eric Holder) Has ‘History of Mental Illness’ Says Public Defender

Social Heat

Phylicia Rashad’s Cosby Support Tweet Called ‘Insensitive’ by Howard U Where She’s A Dean

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO