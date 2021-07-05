*Actress #PhyliciaRashad received a great deal of criticism for sending a tweet on Wednesday in support of #BillCosby‘s sexual assault conviction being overturned earlier this week and his subsequent release from prison.

Rashad, who earlier this year was appointed dean of #HowardUniversity’s reestablished fine arts department, has now written an apology letter to university students and their parents regarding her message, according to a #CNN report.

“My remarks were in no way directed towards survivors of sexual assault,” Rashad wrote in the message. “I vehemently oppose sexual violence, find no excuse for such behavior, and I know that Howard University has a zero-tolerance policy toward interpersonal violence.

Rashad has also stated that in the coming weeks, she intends “to engage in active listening and participate in trainings to not only reinforce University protocol and conduct, but also to learn how I can become a stronger ally to sexual assault survivors and everyone who has suffered at the hands of an abuser.”

“This week, I tweeted a statement that caused so much hurt in so many people — both broadly and inside the Howard community. I offer my most sincere apology,” she wrote. “I am sorry. I intend to earn your trust and your forgiveness.”

