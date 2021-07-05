*As we reported earlier, ESPN host/reporter Rachel Nichols had a conversation in 2020 with Lebron James’ PR flack, Adam Mendelsohn, that leaked and went viral because of what Nichols said in regard to how she could prevent Maria Taylor, a Black ESPN anchor/reporter, from taking over her job during the NBA Finals last year.

Nichols, of course, has been catching a lot of flack for her comments and now, for whatever reason, former NBAer and current podcaster, Stephen Jackson, has put his two cents into the mix. He’s basically agreeing with Nichols, saying if it had happened to him, he’d be pissed and calling out the network, too.

He initially posted a video saying “F**k ESPN” and called himself “Team Maria.” Jackson deleted the video and shared another one in which he defended Nichols. He said ESPN gave Taylor a “sympathy job” due to the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd:

“We all ramble and we say things when we’re frustrated, and Rachel did deserve that job, it’s just plain and simple, I’ve talked to Rachel and I know a lot of things she was saying out of frustrations because ESPN put her in a bad position and they even put Maria in a bad position by trying to give Maria a sympathy job, they were trying to make themselves look good because of the Black lives Matter and the George Floyd stuff was going on. So ESPN tried to make themselves look good by taking the job from Rachel that she had already had – that they already told her she had… ESPN is behind all this. It’s all they fault… ESPN, y’all some suckers!”

“How mad were we.. when we know we deserve the job, and they give it to a white person just because he white? We been dealing with that our whole life, and that pisses us off,” Jackson also said. “We ain’t gettin’ recorded but we say s**t too behind closed doors. So I get it, I get it why Rachel is mad. Rachael never showed me any signs of being racist.”

The ex-pro hoopster went on to say he is rocking with both Nichols and Maria Taylor, who Nichols was speaking about.

OK, whatever. At this point, based on the reaction to Jackson’s comments from Black women in particular, he’s probably wishing he’d kept his trap shut. Here’s some sample responses via Sandra Rose: