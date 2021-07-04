Sunday, July 4, 2021
Usher in 5th Place for Most Sex References Within Lyrics – Who Took the Top Spot?

By Fisher Jack
CARDI B AND MEGAN THEE STALLION
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

*Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion broke multiple records with their ultra-sexual song “WAP.” With this in mind, we’ve asked the research team at Delamere Health to uncover the top artists making the most references to sex within their music.

The findings revealed that Usher is one of the most provocative artists. The Atlanta rapper landed in fifth place on the ranking, with 29 sexual references.  This is unsurprising as the HR&B singer is recognized for his hyper-sexual tunes, this is present in “This Ain’t Sex” and “Nice & Slow.”

Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj

However, Nicki Minaj topped the list as the raunchiest singer/rapper. The Hip Hop artist has made a total of 43 references to sex within her lyrics, crowning the singer-songwriter the most provocative artist. Megan Thee Stallion, landed in third place, with 34 sexual mentions, this artist ranking is unsurprising with Megan’s hit single Sex Talk.

See how the other artists stacked up below!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: T-Pain Admits Usher’s Remarks About Auto-Tune Left Him Depressed for 4 Years [VIDEO]

Infographic - Which Artist Refernces Sex the Most
Infographic – Which Artist Refernces Sex the Most

Methodology: Taking songs from 200 artists across 10 different genres, our research analysed the lyrics to reveal which artists are singing about sex the most.
source: Abigail Fairfoull – jbh.co.uk

Fisher Jack

