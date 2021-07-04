Usher in 5th Place for Most Sex References Within Lyrics – Who Took the Top Spot?

*Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion broke multiple records with their ultra-sexual song “WAP.” With this in mind, we’ve asked the research team at Delamere Health to uncover the top artists making the most references to sex within their music.

The findings revealed that Usher is one of the most provocative artists. The Atlanta rapper landed in fifth place on the ranking, with 29 sexual references. This is unsurprising as the HR&B singer is recognized for his hyper-sexual tunes, this is present in “This Ain’t Sex” and “Nice & Slow.”

However, Nicki Minaj topped the list as the raunchiest singer/rapper. The Hip Hop artist has made a total of 43 references to sex within her lyrics, crowning the singer-songwriter the most provocative artist. Megan Thee Stallion, landed in third place, with 34 sexual mentions, this artist ranking is unsurprising with Megan’s hit single Sex Talk.

See how the other artists stacked up below!

Methodology: Taking songs from 200 artists across 10 different genres, our research analysed the lyrics to reveal which artists are singing about sex the most.

source: Abigail Fairfoull – jbh.co.uk