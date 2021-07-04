The Late Charlie Murphy’s Sad Story on His Wife Before She Died

*While family members and fans still mourn the death of the legendary comedian Charlie Murphy, who passed in April 2017, details of his period of mourning the death of his wife were recently made public.

In 2009, Charlie lost his wife, Tisha Taylor. In an interview 12 years ago, the late funnyman was serious when discussing her tragic death and how it changed him.

“I came home, and she’s in the kids’ room, crying,” Charlie said in 2009. “That’s when she told me cervical cancer. You don’t really grasp it. When the person tells you they’re going to die, you go crazy. You become a different person from the moment you hear those words.”

Charlie reflected on how his wife’s death was a shock because she took her health seriously. At the time, according to Charlie, “A young woman like that — don’t drink, don’t smoke, don’t do drugs. I know people that’s ninety who do all of that.”

Instead of denying his true feelings at his wife’s death, Charlie was honest in calling her his soulmate.

“I don’t believe that you can meet another person that fits just like that,” said Charlie. “She wasn’t even another person. She’s a mirror; you know what I mean. It was like that for twenty years.”

