Sunday, July 4, 2021
Keisha Knight Pulliam’s Rollercoaster Life After Cosby: Raising Daughter & Finding Love Post Divorce

By Fisher Jack
Keisha Knight Pulliam*Keshia is most famous for her role as Rudy Huxtable, who she played as a young girl in the 80s. Pulliam shared the stage with some of television’s greatest legends as a child, so the universe set her life to be a bit interesting.

Since “The Cosby Show” finale, Keshia has been married, divorced, became a mother, and engaged again. There is no doubt that the past few years have been quite the rollercoaster for Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Pulliam’s personal life may have its ups and downs, but the actress has done much more than what’s in the tabloids. Over the past few years, she has appeared on popular TV shows, started a podcast, and became an entrepreneur.

Pulliam has kept audiences entertained as Miranda-Lucas Payne on Tyler Perry’s “House Of Payne” since 2007. The grown-up child star has even appeared in several films, including some Lifetime movies that families love.

In addition to being a famous actress, Pulliam also has the title black female entrepreneur to add to her resume. Pulliam is a co-founder of a venture capital fund along with partners Arian Simone and Ayana Parsons.

The Fearless Fund is a venture capital fund that addresses the disparities black women face regarding funding. Pulliam’s VC specifically targets their funding to women of color in a world that regularly bets against them.

Knight’s fans can also keep up to date with the actress and entrepreneur through her podcast, Kandidly Keshia. The podcast covers a wide variety of topics through Knight’s voice and perspective and regularly features guests.   More details and other news on our website. Link in BIO Follow @amomama_usa

