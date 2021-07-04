Sunday, July 4, 2021
Homemedia
media

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols’ Comments About Black Colleague Maria Taylor Causes Big Stink for Network / LISTEN

By Fisher Jack
0

Rachel Nichols - Maria Taylor (espn) - Getty composite (tmz)
Rachel Nichols – Maria Taylor – Getty composite via TMZ)

*Oops. When ESPN’s NBA host/reporter Rachel Nichols made private comments about the network’s decision to have Maria Taylor, who is Black, host the NBA Finals, we’re sure she didn’t anticipate them being leaked. Well, they were and now all hell’s breaking loose because of them.

The New York Times is reporting that several of ESPN’s top NBA analysts had considered boycotting this year’s playoffs over how the company handled the situation.

Nichols had a conversation in 2020 with Rich Paul who is LeBron James’ agent and James’ advisor Adam Mendelsohn. That convo between them leaked because Nichols accidentally recorded it by leaving her video camera on and it was subsequently uploaded to ESPN’s servers.

In the conversation, Nichols expressed frustration that Taylor had been chosen over her to host “NBA Countdown” during last year’s NBA Finals, suggesting that the network made the decision because it was “feeling pressure” on diversity.

“I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world — she covers football, she covers basketball,” Nichols said in July 2020. “If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Traci Braxton’s Shocking Weight Loss Creates Concern Among Fans | Photos-LOOK

Here’s MORE via TheWrap:

After the video spread internally at the network and was later partially leaked by Deadspin, Taylor told ESPN execs that she had decided to not finish covering the NBA season. She reconsidered, however, after the network agreed to have Nichols’ sideline reporting segments be pre-recorded and presented as if they were live so that she would not interact with Taylor on-air. NYT reported that Taylor believed ESPN broke its word when it aired live segments with Nichols even though they did not include interactions with Taylor.

This past May, as this year’s playoffs were about to get underway, ESPN NBA production management informed the “NBA Countdown” team that if Taylor still refused to interact with Nichols, then no other sideline reporters, including three Black women, would appear live either. The decision prompted an internal backlash from the show’s on-air panel, including analysts and former NBA stars Jalen Rose and Jay Williams, and ESPN’s top insider Adrian Wojnarowski, whom reportedly called Nichols a “bad teammate.”

After multiple calls between network president Jimmy Pitaro and the show’s panel, the restrictions were rescinded. But the damage may have been done, as Taylor’s contract is set to expire this month. The Times says it is “increasingly likely that those could be her last weeks at the network.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, Nichols said her comments to Mendelsohn and Paul were meant to be in private and that her frustration was directed at  ESPN and not Taylor, per se.

“My own intentions in that conversation, and the opinion of those in charge at ESPN, are not the sum of what matters here — if Maria felt the conversation was upsetting, then it was, and I was the cause of that for her,” Nichols said.

Previous articleWhat Freedom Means To Me: Americans Celebrate July 4
Next articleKeisha Knight Pulliam’s Rollercoaster Life After Cosby: Raising Daughter & Finding Love Post Divorce
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Keisha Knight Pulliam’s Rollercoaster Life After Cosby: Raising Daughter & Finding Love Post Divorce

Social Heat

Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

Social Heat

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks on Positive Cannabis Test That May Bar Her from Olympics and Mom’s Death / WATCH

Social Heat

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer (Eric Holder) Has ‘History of Mental Illness’ Says Public Defender

Social Heat

Phylicia Rashad’s Cosby Support Tweet Called ‘Insensitive’ by Howard U Where She’s A Dean

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO