Sunday, July 4, 2021
HomeNewsBlack Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Blac China Says Footage Proves No Harm Present on Baby Daddy Rob’s Body | VIDEO

By Billie Jordan Sushine
0

Blac China and Rob 2
Getty Image Blac China and baby daddy Rob Kardashian

*If you didn’t already hear, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner went after Blac Chyna with a law suit. Yep that happened. But more recently, Blac Chyna says she has proof things didn’t go quite like they said.

Since Rob Kardashian and his sister, the socialite and cosmetics mogul, Kylie Jenner claimed an intoxicated Blac Chyna (real name: Angela White) pulled a gun after brandishing a 6-ft metal pole at Rob in 2017, Blac Chyna is ready to clear her name. But, does she have enough evidence to do that? Or is there something else brewing. You be the judge.

So listen, according to theJasmineBrand, Radar Online did some investigative reporting and found documents detailing the scoop.

It turns out there is unseen “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” footage that Blac Chyna and her attorneys think will support BC’s counter argument.  TheJasmineBrand also reported Chyna’s lawyers gained access to the ever illuminating clip.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Megan Thee Stallion Giving Away $1M in Stock, Launches ‘Investing for Hotties’ Video Series [WATCH]


The video is claimed to show that Rob had no injuries “anywhere on his body.”

No injuries anywhere on his body? Anywhere? Does that mean it’s an X rated video? And like what does that have to do with pointing a gun and wielding a rod pole? Are we missing something? There has to be more to this…

There is more to this. Rob and Kylie said it was an attack…

But, moving forward, Blac Chyna also said what her baby’s daddy and his sister claimed obviously isn’t true since Rob did tell investigators that she (Blac Chyna) never hurt him.  Plus, Blac China reasons that if what they said was true, wouldn’t the family have brought it up in the child custody hearings? None of that ever happened, she said.

Furthermore, theJasmineBrand says Chyna’s attorneys say it was all taken out of proportion, that Blac Chyna was only flirting with Rob and holding the gun in a non-threatening way. In light of the video Blac China wants the judge to throw out the case.

Previous article11-Year-Old Girl Has a Baby & Breaks a Record in the UK / VIDEO
Next articleBiz Markie is Still with Us and ‘Under Medical Care’ – Spokesperson Refutes Death Rumors
Billie Jordan Sushinehttp://www.BillieJordan.com

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

Social Heat

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks on Positive Cannabis Test That May Bar Her from Olympics and Mom’s Death / WATCH

Social Heat

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer (Eric Holder) Has ‘History of Mental Illness’ Says Public Defender

Social Heat

Phylicia Rashad’s Cosby Support Tweet Called ‘Insensitive’ by Howard U Where She’s A Dean

Social Heat

Vape Company Drops Kyle Massey in Wake of Sexual Felony Charge – Mom Still Defends Him / WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO