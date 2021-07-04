Sunday, July 4, 2021
HomeNewsBlack Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Ava Dash and Conor Kennedy ‘Good Hair Don’t Care’ if You Know | PHOTO

By Billie Jordan Sushine
0

ava-conor-745x512 (1)
Ava Dash and Conor Kennedy AP Getty

*This may sound like a royal American who’s-doing-who. Kind of like how the Brits do it. But follow along and you’ll see, the royal connection is sort of true.

Ava Dash and Conor Kennedy were rumored dating last year and we’re told it’s confirmed. Because Ava leaked her own photos on Instagram, recently. (EUR Alert: Sneak peak photo below.)

The Royal connection:
21-year-old, Ava Dash is the daughter of rapper Damon Dash and fashion designer Rachel Roy. Dash and Roy were married and split-up in 2009. Rachel was rumored as Jay-Z’s “Becky,” the mysterious woman and failed home wrecker Beyoncé mentioned in her 2016 “Lemonade” album. Rachel said the rumors aren’t true. But whether the rumors were false or not, she got unrelenting press about it. When Rachel took to Instagram and said “Good hair don’t care, Beehive fans thought it was an admission of guilt and they were so upset the threats got ugly.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Nicky Minaj is Back on the Scene and Revving Up to Slay! / VIDEO

IMG_6938 (2)Next up: 26-year-old, Conor Kennedy. Conor is no-less-than the grandson of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and a great-nephew to former U.S. President John F. Kennedy. And he’s also known for dating pop singer Taylor Swift.

American royalty enough? You could certainly make a strong argument, we’d say.

So, anyway – by her own efforts ( as our royal subject #1) Ava is seen on a boat in Southampton, NY. And she’s cuddled-up with (our royal subject #2) Conor. And it’s a wrap. According to Sandra Rose, Ava Dash and Conor Kennedy are happily dating and they’re no doubt comfortable that we know – at least about the cuddles.

Previous articleBiz Markie is Still with Us and ‘Under Medical Care’ – Spokesperson Refutes Death Rumors
Next articleWhat Freedom Means To Me: Americans Celebrate July 4
Billie Jordan Sushinehttp://www.BillieJordan.com

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Keisha Knight Pulliam’s Rollercoaster Life After Cosby: Raising Daughter & Finding Love Post Divorce

Social Heat

Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

Social Heat

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks on Positive Cannabis Test That May Bar Her from Olympics and Mom’s Death / WATCH

Social Heat

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer (Eric Holder) Has ‘History of Mental Illness’ Says Public Defender

Social Heat

Phylicia Rashad’s Cosby Support Tweet Called ‘Insensitive’ by Howard U Where She’s A Dean

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO