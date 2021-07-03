Who’s Keeping Some Longtime Associates of Kamala Harris Away From the VP? / VIDEO

*Things can change quickly when you become the vice president of the United States. Such is the case for Kamala Harris, who, in January 2021, was sworn in as VP, thus becoming the most powerful woman in America.

Harris’ chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, appears to be keeping some of the VP’s longtime political and business world allies away from Harris with her high-level position.

According to White House sources, Harris has not been returning phone calls from certain people who once were in her inner circle, even donors or individuals who backed her in her successful runs to the Senate and White House.

It appears that Flournoy, as a gatekeeper, makes time for obvious people to see and meet with Harris, including President Joe Biden, Harris’ family, and a small group of friends and advisors. Flournoy’s reputation is quickly growing as a strong blocker that separates well-wishers from Harris, MSN News reports.

Many donors and others attempting to reach the VP are using alternative routes, including trying to go through Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff. However, using this route has not been successful. Some people understand the importance of Flournoy’s role.

“There’s no question that Flournoy is a strong chief of staff, and there’s no question that she is very focused on making sure the VP is able to focus on the coronavirus pandemic and getting people vaccinated, the border, and voting rights,” said a White House staffer close to Flournoy.

Flournoy is seasoned at doing her job. Before joining Harris in 2021, she oversaw a staff working for Bill Clinton, beginning in 2013. She is a former counsel for the Democratic National Convention. Flournoy was also the traveling chief of staff for Sen. Joe Lieberman during the 2000 presidential campaign when he was Al Gore’s running mate.

In essence, Flournoy, while tough, is the ideal person to serve as the gatekeeper to anyone trying to meet and talk with the VP – for good or not-so-good reasons.