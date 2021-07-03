Saturday, July 3, 2021
Black Celebrity Gossip

Nicky Minaj is Back on the Scene and Revving Up to Slay! / VIDEO

By Billie Jordan Sushine
Nicki Minaj (Getty)
*Nicky Minaj is back on the scene, teasing fans with uncut music (she didn’t release with her last album) and promises she has a surprise coming any day now.

“I got a surprise for y’all. Maybe you’ll find out in a few days,” she said, adding that she has a “major announcement to make.”

It’s been a few years since the rapper released a new album. “Queen” her last record hit the streets back in 2018. So, fans left pacified by Minaj’s former rival and understudy Cardi B (who blew up larger than life in Minaj’s absence) are still ripe for something new from the rapper, according to Uproxx.

Has the Queen of Rap still got it? Any chance the surprise might include Cardi B? Ok, that’s a long shot. But, what ever she’s got brewing fans are excited to see.

“This album will definitely be my best album thus far,” Minaj said.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘You Wonder Why Nobody F*** With Yo Weak A**’ – Boogie Cousins to Chris Paul / WATCH

Just when people might have been wondering where Minaj has been, last month the Trinidadian-born American entertainer took to Instagram Live and played “Big Barbie” a track guess featuring Future and produced by LondonOnDaTrack.

Simultaneously she uploaded “Beam Me Up Scotty,” her 2009 mixtape to streaming services.

Just after that the animated rapper jumped onto Polo G’s “For the Love of New York” — making it clear, Minaj, one of the most influential and best selling female artists of all times reports Wikipedia, is  back and revving up to slay.

Billie Jordan Sushinehttp://www.BillieJordan.com

