Saturday, July 3, 2021
HBO’s Horror-Drama ‘Lovecraft Country’ Won’t Have a Second Season / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
lovecraft country - EURweb.com
‘Lovecraft Country’ (Twitter)

*Misha Green’s “Lovecraft Country,” will not be getting a second installment.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of ‘Lovecraft Country,’” HBO said in a statement to Deadline. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

With its unique blend of horror, fictional period drama, real historical figures, fantasy, sci-fi and social commentary, the empowering “Lovecraft Country” took pop culture by storm in August and helped advance the social conversation ignited by the death of George Floyd.

At the time of the “Lovecraft Country” finale airing in October, Green outlined for Deadline where she wanted to take the series.

“I envision a second season that carries on the spirit of Matt Ruff’s novel by continuing to reclaim the genre storytelling space that people of color have typically been left out of,” said Green, who co-created another acclaimed series, WGN America’s Underground, before developing Lovecraft Country.

Helped by strong word of mouth, the series starring Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors grew its fan base, with the Season 1 finale hitting a series-high audience on HBO (1.5 million) and becoming the most watched new episode of an original series on HBO Max in its first day of availability.

By the time the finale was released in October, the premiere episode had crossed the 10M viewers mark.

Fisher Jack

