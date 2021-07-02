Woman Says Her Youngest Son Is Her Eldest Son’s Uncle, and TikTok is Perplexed (Watch)

*A woman on TikTok explains that her youngest son is her “eldest son’s uncle.”

Naturally, people were confused.

The nurse, who goes by the name @tangerinemuch, tells us in the now-viral clip that it all started when she got married at 19 to her stepson. “He was my first love so we had a baby,” she said. “Then he started cheating on me with my cousin. The only person I could think to talk to about it was his dad. His dad helped me get away, but at the same time, we fell in love. I got a divorce and his dad moved me to a condo.”

She added, “I got pregnant and married my ex’s (stepson) dad then found out he was cheating with my ex’s new girlfriend. So I started cheating with my ex-husband (stepson), divorced the dad, and now my son is my oldest son’s uncle.”

Because people were even more confused after her explanation, she made another video to try and clarify.

It didn’t. One person commented: “This is how confused I used to be on calculus tests.”

Watch below: