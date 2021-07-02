Friday, July 2, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Saaphyri Windsor - gettyimages-75597580-1024x1024
Saaphyri Windsor / Getty

*Bottom line: Saaphyri Windsor is not dead and she wants you all to know that!

The former “Flavor Of Love” reality star went Live late Thursday night to shut down reports that she was found unresponsive at home and died. While speaking to her 49K followers, Saaphyri explained that she was hacked. The fake post of Saaphyri’s passing read:

“It is with a heavy heart that we say that Saaphyri has passed away. She was found today in her home responsive,” the statement read. “Please send your prayers. She’s now assuring her followers that she well and alive.

“I don’t know who hacked into my phone and why THATS what they would want to put on there but it happens, it happens to everybody… first time it happens to me.” She went on to say that she’s not usually on her phone but realized what was going on after a friend came to her house to check on her. Despite all of this, she thanked her fans for “even caring about me.”

GET MORE NEWS ON EURWEB LIKE THIS: Lamar Odom Responds to Ex Claiming He’s a ‘Deadbeat’: ‘I’m Not ‘Responsible For A Grown A** Woman’

Previous articleWill Smith Almost Passed Over for ‘Independence Day’ Role Due to Race
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

Social Heat

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks on Positive Cannabis Test That May Bar Her from Olympics and Mom’s Death / WATCH

Social Heat

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer (Eric Holder) Has ‘History of Mental Illness’ Says Public Defender

Social Heat

Phylicia Rashad’s Cosby Support Tweet Called ‘Insensitive’ by Howard U Where She’s A Dean

Social Heat

Vape Company Drops Kyle Massey in Wake of Sexual Felony Charge – Mom Still Defends Him / WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO