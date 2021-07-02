Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

*Bottom line: Saaphyri Windsor is not dead and she wants you all to know that!

The former “Flavor Of Love” reality star went Live late Thursday night to shut down reports that she was found unresponsive at home and died. While speaking to her 49K followers, Saaphyri explained that she was hacked. The fake post of Saaphyri’s passing read:

“It is with a heavy heart that we say that Saaphyri has passed away. She was found today in her home responsive,” the statement read. “Please send your prayers. She’s now assuring her followers that she well and alive.

“I don’t know who hacked into my phone and why THATS what they would want to put on there but it happens, it happens to everybody… first time it happens to me.” She went on to say that she’s not usually on her phone but realized what was going on after a friend came to her house to check on her. Despite all of this, she thanked her fans for “even caring about me.”

