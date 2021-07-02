Friday, July 2, 2021
Master P’s Son Hercy Signs $2M Endorsement Deal Day After NCAA Rule Change (Video)

Hercy and Percy
Hercy and Percy Miller

*The ink was barely dry on the NCAA’s rule change allowing athletes to profit off of their likeness … before Master P’s son, Hercy Miller, took full advantage.

The incoming college basketball freshman at Tennessee State University just signed a four-year, $2 million endorsement deal with website design company Web Apps America to be its brand ambassador. “It was a 2 million dollar deal. It’s incredible. This is gonna change the way college athletes want to stay in school,” P told TMZ Sports, who caught up with the former rap mogul and Hercy, 19, in Beverly Hills.

Master P lined up this deal and was just waiting patiently for the regulations to change, TMZ reported.

“I signed a deal with an American technology company. Like my dad said, it’s a blessing,” Hercy said.

