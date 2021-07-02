Friday, July 2, 2021
Lamar Odom Responds to Ex Claiming He’s a ‘Deadbeat’: ‘I’m Not ‘Responsible For A Grown A** Woman’

By Ny MaGee
*Lamar Odom took to Instagram to clap back at claims made by his ex Liza Morales who claims he’s a deadbeat dad.

“Back in the news on some BS!! truliza4u (I’m blocked),” he wrote alongside a screenshot of a headline of him allegedly “skipping out on child support despite boxing match.” 

“I never air out my personal business because it’s personal but I have had enough,” the former NBA said, as reported by Ace Showbiz.

“I was never married to my kids mother. I took care of her from the second she became pregnant and even after I was married I still paid her bills. I AM NOT RESPONSIBLE for a GROWN A** WOMAN!! Once my children became adults my duties were done! I told her to GO TO WORK! MOVE into an affordable home, she didn’t listen and that is NOT on ME!”

Lamar also blasted the media, writing, “The news, the media, the public loves to vilify a man, call him deadbeat, say how terrible he is as a man but what about a woman who refuses to get off her ass and make a living for herself? She is just as responsible for taking care of our now ADULT children as I was so why isn’t she held to the same standard?” He clarified, “Enough is enough. I do not get pension from the NBA until I’m 46. I do not own a CBD line, I did not get paid $40k from Celebrity Boxing.”

While he admitted to sending his kids’ cash, he refuses to financially support Liza. “And I shouldn’t be made to either! So I will have my day in court, I was never served papers to appear and I will be filing an injunction to this bitter Judges order,” he added. “To all the women out here who are mothers taking care of their kids I salute you! To all the fathers who take care of their kids but receive NO credit, I feel you and salute you too!”

He concluded his rant by slamming his ex, writing “To the Liza’s who sit on their a**es and expect a handout, who lie and manipulate their children, who use their children as pawns, who creates stories and scenarios to attract attention, may you seek healing and counseling for your brokenness ~ you need it.”

