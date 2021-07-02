Janet Hubert Calls Out Phylicia Rashad for Celebrating Bill Cosby’s Release from Prison

*“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Janet Hubert has responded to Phylicia Rashad celebrating Bill Cosby’s release from prison this week after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction.

“Phylicia what are you thinking!!! I don’t know you but to say this was terribly wrong,” Hubert wrote on Twitter. “EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How could you NOT!”

“Get your umbrella sista here comes the s—t shower,” she said of the backlash headed Rashad’s way.

Hubert went on to say that she is “outraged that [Cosby] has been released.”

Following reports that Cosby’s conviction had been overturned, Rashad hit up Twitter and wrote, “FINALLY!!!!” she tweeted. “A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

Hubert said Rashad could have said, “he’s old he’s out and I’m happy for him, but he still …guilty.”

“I know 5 women who have not come forward,” Hubert alleged. “Enough ya’ll, we know better. Powerful men do wrong things, black or white…”

Rashad has since deleted the post and in a follow-up message said she supports sexual assault survivors.

“I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward,” the actress wrote in a statement on Twitter and Instagram. “My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth.”

“Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects,” Rashad continued. “My heartfelt wish is for healing.”

Howard University — where Rashad was recently appointed dean of its college of fine arts — released a statement amid the backlash over her Cosby comments.

“Survivors of sexual assault will always be our first priority,” the statement began. “While Dean Rashad has acknowledged in her follow-up tweet that victims must be heard and believed, her initial tweet lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault.”

The university added, “Personal positions of University leadership do not reflect Howard University’s policies.”

“We will continue to advocate for survivors fully and support their right to be heard. Howard will stand with survivors and challenge systems that would deny them justice. We have full confidence that our faculty and school leadership will live up to this sacred commitment,” the statement concluded.