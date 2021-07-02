Idris Elba Admits He Has ‘Massive Anger Tantrums’ While Sparring with Wife Sabrina Dhowre

*Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre opened up about their seemingly tumultuous marriage on a recent episode of their new podcast series.

During the conversation, the actor confessed that he has an explosive temper that often negatively impacts their relationship.

“Sabrina and I, very early in our relationship I was very stressed so I had these massive anger tantrums that were like explosions,” said Elba on their podcast “Coupledom.”

“She was like, ‘Who are you?’

“I was always the first to say, ‘Hey, if you’re not happy, leave. Move.’ It was kind of like a male instinct.”

The Hollywood hunk claims he’s trying to get better at avoiding conflict.

“Sabrina and I both have strong personalities and typically it’s Sabrina who says, ‘Look, I don’t want to fight.

“I’ve been getting better at it recently but when I do it, I get nothing back.

“When she does it, I go, ‘Thank you.’ “

Despite their arguments, the couple is able to take a break from sparring to work together on their podcast and new lifestyle brand S’able Labs.

“We’re newly business partners, but we’re also newlyweds. Idris is my best friend. I want to be around this guy every day of my life, so it’s really great to be able to see what that morphs into,” said Sabrina.

“I’d say we’re in a good place. It was a challenging year, but ultimately, when you look to the side and you’ve got someone that’s been there, ride or die, that’s really comforting,’ Elba added.