Grand Performances Concert Series Returns to Renovated California Plaza

Los Angeles – Summer is Back! This means that it is time to dust off your dancing shoes and plan menus for your picnic baskets. Grand Performances Summer Series of free concerts at California Plaza is the most anticipated event since the state re-opened and pandemic restrictions were eased.

I’ve had the good fortune to attend this series in the past. I can’t wait to enjoy live entertainment once again this renovated plaza. This is a family friendly concert series. You can invite your immediate family, as well as your babysitter, neighbors and friends.

Grand Performances has something for a variety of musical taste. The series features established and emerging artists that will provide an eclectic global soundtrack each afternoon or evening. Attendees at the evening concerts get to enjoy some wonderful music, plus see a beautiful sunset, framed by the Downtown skyline.

Grand Performances kicked off the Summer series in June with several virtual concerts. Grand Performances will hos their first in-person concert starting July 9th with Ethio Cali featuring Cut Chemist and Rani D. Ethio Cali plays homage to the Golden Age of Ethiopian Jazz and Soul. Directed by Todd Simon, the performance will also feature collaborations with DJ Rani D and Cut Chemist.

July 16th– Katalyst, this 9-piece band and artist collective will perform a night of jazz-infused pieces.

July 31st – Deep w/ Marques Wyatt. Deep’s 21st Anniversary dance party will celebrate Los Angeles house music with Marques Wyatt.

August 7th– Dilla Fest featuring Talib Kweli. You don’t want to miss this magical evening as Grand Performances commemorates 15 years of Dilla’s Donuts with special guest DJ’s and live performances by Talib Kweli with a live trio along with Frank N Dank with Illa J and DJ Rhettmatic of the World Famous Beatjunkies crew. Grammy Winner Daru Jones will serve as Music Director and drummer.

August 13th– Jacque Hammond and Qur’an Shaheed. Their music blends the organic feel of old beloved soul classics with the punch and appeal of contemporary music.

August 14th– Head Wrap in the Park. Afro-centric bazaar of vendors and jubilant entertainment. The series continues and concludes on September 25 with The Do-Over.

Celebrating its 35 year, Grand Performances aims to inspire community, celebrate diversity, and unite Los Angeles through free access to global performing arts. Grand Performances presents high-quality music, dance, theater, and more during the Summer at the breathtaking California Plaza in the hearth of Downtown Los Angeles as well as other venues throughout the year including Los Angeles World Airport.

Follow @GrandPerformances on Facebook, @GrandPerf on Twitter and Instagram and our YouTube Channel youtube.com/grandperformances.

For more information visit www.grandperformances.org Click on the Info link to view information about Location and Direction (Car or Public Transit), Parking, Amenities and FAQ.

Hoping that you can attend one or more of this awesome concert series to experience amazing performances, feel the positive camaraderie, energy, and vibes.

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California based writer, music reviewer and photographer.