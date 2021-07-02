Friday, July 2, 2021
G7 Records Releases ‘Kick It’ Single from Artist Meshae | VIDEO

By Eunice Moseley
meshae3
Toronto’s Meshae releases ‘Kick it’ single on G7 Records.

*“I’ve been always recording…now I feel is the right time because of how prepared I am – my age,” said Toronto singer/songwriter Meshae about releasing a single, “Kick It,” off of the G7 Records label in preparation for her upcoming album. “I understand more, so my (song) writing has gotten better – the moment is now.”

Meshae comes from a musical family. As a native of Canada her neighborhood was filled with Hip-Hop and R&B influences. Her father, Ontario rapper Kwajo Cinqo, had Meshae in the recording studio with him at the tender age of nine. By ten years old Meshae was showing her musical talents in local talent shows and church choirs. After high school she enrolled in college to pursue Marketing. Currently 19 years-old, Meshae has decided to also go all-in as a singer/songwriter.

“He’s (her father) had the label (G7 Records) for a while,” she informed me. “So, I’ve always been recording.”

The “Kick It” single release is accompanied by a music video directed by Matthew Pompey and Mayah Boateng. It is written by Boateng and produced by Kwajo Cinqo and Rob Kelly.

“I want the success of ‘Kick It,’” Meshae said when I asked. “My greatest achievement would be to have a lot of streams and feedback.”

Meshae’s father Kwajo is not only a rapper and CEO of G7 Records, but he is a producer and founder of the Hip-Hop duo Ghetto Concept (also includes Dolo). Keeping in step with Cinqo as an entrepreneur, Meshae is also a business owner with her eyelash and nail company – started while still in high school. After listening to the single and talking to her I have no doubt she can reach the heights of those that inspires her, such as Beyonce’. www.G7Records.com

Eunice Moseley
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week.

