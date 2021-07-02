‘F**k Your Mask!’ Busta Rhymes Rails Against COVID Restrictions on Stage (Watch)

*Busta Rhymes has been outspoken about his disdain for COVID lockdowns, masks and vaccines, and he doubled down on his frustration recently while he had the attention of fans attending his second concert since the pandemic shut everything down.

Speaking from the Seoul Tacos 10th Anniversary Block Party in St Louis, he told the crowd that COVID, as well as “all these weird-ass government policies and mandates” can “suck a d**k,” adding, “Stop trying to take our civil liberties away!”

Busta, who appeared in the DMX tribute at the recent BET Awards, went on to express joy with being outside again, calling it a “God-given right of freedom.” He said, “No human being is supposed to tell you you can’t even breathe freely. F**k your mask!”

Ignoring that masks were mandated to prevent the deadly virus from spreading, Busta griped, “I can’t rhyme to you with a mask on. We can’t eat food with a f**king mask on. We can’t even see each other smile with a mask on.”

He was just getting started.

Watch below: