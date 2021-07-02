Friday, July 2, 2021
Father of ‘Twerking Twins’ Fatally Shot During Argument with Daughters

By Ny MaGee
eurweb.com
*The father of twin sisters who are Internet famous for their twerking videos was shot dead by a man during an argument with his daughters. The incident led to the death of an elderly man in what police in Mobile, Ala. say was a case of mistaken identity. 

In all, two men are dead and a woman is in critical condition. 

Here’s more from Fox 10 TV

Police said they want to talk to DeAngelo Demetrius Merrill, 28, about the chain of events that began on Williams Street and ended at Pathways Apartments on Florida Street. Interim Police Chief Roy Hodge said investigators consider Merrill armed and dangerous.

Hodge said the first shootings occurred at about 10:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Williams Street with an argument that a man named James Walters was having with his two daughters, who live at the address. As the shouting escalated, another man police would not identify tried to intervene. That’s when the scene turned deadly. 

SandraRose reports that Walters was shot during an argument with his daughters over their twerking videos. 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fam0us.Twinsss (@fam0us.twinsss)

“The preliminary investigation indicates Mr. Walters produced a firearm,” Hodge said. “The other individual produced his firearm and shot Mr. Walters in what appears to be self-defense, based on the information that we have so far.”

Police said the man fired at Walters three times, and a 23-year-old woman at the house was also wounded. She is in critical condition.

Merrill is the boyfriend of the woman. He was not at the house at the time of the shooting but when he found out about it, he went to the Pathways Apartments on Florida Street and kicked in the wrong door in an act of revenge. He fired multiple shots, hitting James Jones, who died during the gunfire.

“Another unintended consequence, you know, was the death of Mr. Jones, who, by all rights, was doing what most everyone does, you know, at that time of night,” Hodge said. “He’s in his home, you know, minding his own business. And he, you know, becomes a victim, you know, of an incident that happened in another part of town.”

“This is a quiet neighborhood,” said a neighbor who asked not to be identified, per the report. “Most people on the street are elderly, and we don’t be out and about whatever. We be mostly in house at night. It’s pretty quiet on the street. … It coulda probably shook a lot of us up.”

Cameron Robinson was on his front porch when he witnessed the shooting.

“The dude shot the daddy, probably, two or three times,” he said. “And the daddy ran off the porch down the street, laying down, blood on his face and arms. The other dude ran down the street.”

Merrill was out on bond on drug charges at the time of the shooting.

The twerking twins were not injured. The sisters, who post under the username @fam0us.twinsss, said they received “deaf” threats online.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

