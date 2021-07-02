EUR Reviews: ‘The Boss Baby’ and ‘The Forever Purge’ – VIDEO

“The Boss Baby: Family Business” and “Black Widow” screened the same day in New York City. After the two-hour 14 minutes “Black Widow,” I found myself enjoying “The Boss Baby 2” much more. [“Black Widow” will be reviewed next week]. In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s “Boss Baby,” the Templeton brothers—Boss Baby Tim (James Marsden) and his Boss Baby little brother Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other.

Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad, and Ted is a hedge fund CEO. Enter a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude, who sets new heights. She is about to bring the brothers together again. That reunion will inspire a new family business.

Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart seven-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt), and new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris). Tabitha, who’s at the top her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him.

Precious is an added attraction but nowhere near the awesome character Maximus in Walt Disney’s “Tangled.” There is also “Creepy Girl,” who is a scene stealer, in this family entertainment movie. Ted would agree that the bottom line of love and family is priceless.

Directed by Tom McGrath, the film also stars Jeff Goldblum, Jimmy Kimmel, and Lisa Kudrow.

‘The Forever Purge’ Takes a Page from ‘The Day After Tomorrow’

Blumhouse’s “The Forever Purge” takes a page out of 2004’s “The Day After Tomorrow.” In that apocalyptic picture, Americans flee to Mexico to avoid succumbing to sudden death when ice freezes everyone and everything in sight. Stars of “The Forever Purge,” Ana de la Reguera (Adela) and husband Tenoch Huerta (Juan) are immigrants who reach America through a tunnel that connects Mexico and Texas.

They live in Texas. Adela works at a meat processing plant and Juan is a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Everyone settles in for the annual Purge and waits for the 12 hours of human carnage to be over. But this year is different. Fueled by the rhetoric of racists who aren’t taught that they are colonists who came from other countries, killed the indigenous people they didn’t put on reservations, continue to murder.

The Nazi, white supremist marauding murderers’ goal is to clean America of all immigrants and people of color, not realizing they should kill themselves. With the U.S. under siege, Juan and Adela lead the Tuckers and those who have helped them to the Mexican border, and into Mexico. This is the only twist to a franchise known for extreme violence.

Directed by Everardo Gout, “The Forever Purge” also stars Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin, Alejandro Edda and Will Patton.

