Brandee Evans on Being Her Ailing Mother’s Caretaker While Shooting ‘P-Valley’

*”P-Valley” star Brandee Evans is opening up about being her mother’s caretaker and the challenges that come with it.

“The show has afforded me an opportunity to be able to do more for her as her caregiver, which is a complete blessing,” Evans tells ESSENCE about juggling her personal and professional life. “Truly, my biggest thing is to be able to (take) care of my mom and just live my dreams. I’m really doing what I want to do with my life and I’m so thankful to Katori Hall and Starz.”

Evans’ mother, Diana Harrington, has Alzheimer’s disease, and she diagnosed with multiple sclerosis nearly 20 years ago.

“We might wrap at 2, 3, maybe even 4 o’clock in the morning and I would come home and then be changing diapers or feeding mama and trying to figure it out,” said Evans.

Up until this year, Evans was her mother’s sole caretaker. She said she would watch her mom through a live camera while shooting “P-Valley” to make sure’s okay.

“It was very, very hard,” the Memphis native shared. “But I just tell myself, seriously, God doesn’t put more on you [than you can handle]. And if I could do that last season, what can I do this season with more help?”

She continued, “I’m very excited that Season 2 is going to be a less stressful working environment for me. I’ve been afforded the opportunity to be able to leave my mom in Los Angeles with two amazing caregivers this season.”.

Evans said she and her mother had a toxic relationship when she was younger but over time they developed an unbreakable bond.

“I truly believe in what the Bible says about honoring your parents. You only get one mom,” she states. “Even with P-Valley, I had a toxic relationship with my mom growing up, but that forgiveness for us has come. I forgave her. She’s forgiven me. So I’m sitting in the gratitude of being able to have her with me, in whatever capacity she’s in, in this space.”

“P-Valley” season 2 will release sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.